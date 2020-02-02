Leah Goldin: Netanyahu did not make an effort for us like he did for Naama Issachar'

Mother of IDF soldier whose body is being held by Hamas criticizes Netanyahu's failure in bringing her son's body for burial.

Leah Goldin, the mother of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, on Saturday night attacked the conduct of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"How does he move heaven and earth for Naama [Issachar] - a criminal who received a pardon - and does nothing to bring back the soldiers?" she charged during an interview on Channel 12 News.

Goldin noted that her family has been waiting for over 2,000 days for Hadar’s body to be brought back for burial in Israel.

"Naama's story – my heart is with them and I understand the mother and I am excited and crying with her. But my son, who was sent by Netanyahu to Gaza, has been there for 2,000 days," she said.