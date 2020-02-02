UN Security Council to convene to discuss 'Deal of the Century'

Following the release of the Trump Administration's "Deal of the Century", the UN Security Council will convene to discuss the matter the week of February 10.

The discussion is expected to include Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, as well as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, and other members of the council.

The PA delegation is preparing a resolution that would condemn Trump's plan, though it is likely to be vetoed by the United States. According to the peace plan, the US will veto any condemnation of the plan and prevent any attempt to impose sanctions on Israel.

Ambassador Danon is currently meeting with his counterparts on the Security Council to enlist their support for the joint US-Israeli action and to prevent support for any Palestinian declarations of protest.

"Mahmoud Abbas needs to understand that speeches in New York will not lead to the resolution of the conflict between Jerusalem and Ramallah. We will work for the international community to recognize the reality that Abbas is the only one objecting to peace at the council table, and he does not intend to advance any agreement," said Danon.