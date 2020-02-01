Israeli government orders: Those returning from China must quarantine themselves at home

The Israeli government will soon sign an order forcing any Israeli who spent time in China during the 14 days prior to his arrival in Israel to quarantine himself at home until 14 days have passed from when he left China.

The move comes after a Friday decision to refuse entry to any non-resident and non-citizen who arrives at the border or airport less than 14 days after departing China.

Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) said: "We are continuing to take essential steps to prevent, as much as possible, the entry of the coronavirus into Israel. Israeli citizens must act with caution and in accordance with the instructions of professionals in the Health Ministry, which are in accordance with the guidelines from the World Health Organization."

"Stopping the entry into Israel of those who spent time in China and who are not residents of Israel, and quarantining at home anyone returning from China, are required actions which will prevent possible morbidity. In addition, we will ensure that anyone who remains quarantined at home will receive compensation in the form of sick days or vacation days."

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said: "We are aware of the fact that we cannot prevent the virus from arriving in Israel, but we are working to delay its entry as much as possible, and contain its presence in Israel. Those returning from abroad must act responsibly and in accordance with the Ministry's instructions in order to ensure their well-being and the well-being of the entire public."

On Saturday, a group of 35 Chinese citizens arriving in Israel on an Aeroflot flight were refused entry and sent back to Moscow.

Also on Saturday, China reported that the number of deaths from the new coronavirus had reached 259, and that 46 people had died since Friday, 45 of them in the country's Hubei province, where the virus originated, and the last one in Chongqing.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will hold a discussion regarding national preparedness and management of the novel coronavirus.

The meeting will include government ministers, director-generals of the various ministries and other relevant bodies (including of the Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Foreign Ministry), the National Security Council chief, the head of the Israel Institute for Biological Research, the head of the Immigration and Population Authority, the Director-General of the Israel Airports Authority, the Director-General of Magen David Adom, and others.