Rebel Media head secretly films police interrogation on best-selling Trudeau book

Rebel Media head Ezra Levant summoned to investigation after releasing best-selling book about Justin Trudeau in last election.

Rebel Media head Ezra Levant wrote a best-selling book about Justin Trudeau in the last election entitled The Libranos: What the Media isn’t telling you about Justin Trudeau’s Corruption.

After the election, Levant received a letter by registered mail notifying him that he was being investigated for that book.

Trudeau’s elections commissioner claimed posters advertising the bestseller reading, "Buy the book," constituted illegal campaign activity and demanded he submit to an interrogation.

Levant went to Elections Canada’s Ottawa headquarters where he was grilled for an hour by two 30-year veterans of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who refused to rule out a police raid on Rebel News headquarters.

Lawyer Aaron Rosenberg reacts to investigation footage:

Levant writes: "Now, the government says I’m guilty for two reasons:

• Because I chose to publish my Trudeau book during the election; and

• Because I refused to “register” my book with the government

"But if those are crimes, then I’m guilty — except this is Canada, not North Korea. And writing books about politicians isn’t a crime.

"And then there’s the small detail that 23 other authors published books about Trudeau during the election. But not a single one of them is being investigated by Trudeau’s staff.

"This is Trudeau’s latest attempt to censor his toughest critics, Rebel News. Remember, Trudeau’s hand-picked election debates commission banned our journalists from covering the election debates. We had to go Federal Court, and a judge ordered Trudeau’s commission to let us in. That victory cost us $18,000 in legal fees.

"This fight is much bigger — there are no fewer than five government lawyers and investigators assigned to us. They’re taking it very seriously.

"So I’ve hired the same young lawyers who beat Trudeau’s election debates commission to represent us again in this fight. In fact, I’m meeting with them later today to strategize on how we’ll fight back and win, just like we did against the debates commission."

Ezra Levant sits in with David Menzies to debrief on his interrogation by two ex-RCMP officers over The Librano$, a book critical of Justin Trudeau:

Reuters Trudeau flanked by RCMP security detail

Reuters Ezra Levant