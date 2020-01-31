Vehicle breaches checkpoints near Trump's Florida club

SUV breaches two security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, leading to chase that resulted in shots being fired.

An SUV breached two security checkpoints near US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, leading authorities on a chase that resulted in shots being fired, deputies said.

The incident occurred about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance to Mar-a-Lago, reported WPLG Local 10.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the SUV was headed toward the main entrance when it breached both checkpoints, prompting authorities to open fire.

Barbera said the vehicle fled while being pursued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers and a sheriff's helicopter.

The vehicle was located and two people were taken into custody. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Trump is scheduled to spend Super Bowl weekend in Palm Beach. He and First Lady Melania Trump were due to depart the White House for Mar-a-Lago at 4:00 p.m. ET. It is not clear at this time if the incident will affect the schedule.

