Trump's vision for peace? You decide

It's important that all sections of our political spectrum discuss the plan fully before coming to a decision.

This program brings you two events of the heart.

First: The heart of our existence in our ancient homeland.

Secondly: A book that describes the heart of the nation.

Finally: It's published, but will it fly? President Trump's Deal of the Century is difficult to swallow once one studies all the details.

Hear: Trump's and Netanyahu's speeches at the White House in full.

But: It's important that all sections of our political spectrum discuss it fully before coming to a decision, and that they do not shoot from the hip.

Sovereignty over the Jordan valley, being an existential matter, should be extended immediately.