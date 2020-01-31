Trump's vision for peace? You decide

It's important that all sections of our political spectrum discuss the plan fully before coming to a decision.

Walter Bingham,

Donald Trump and Binyamin Netanyahu meet in White House
Donald Trump and Binyamin Netanyahu meet in White House
Reuters

This program brings you two events of the heart.

First: The heart of our existence in our ancient homeland.

Secondly: A book that describes the heart of the nation.

Finally: It's published, but will it fly? President Trump's Deal of the Century is difficult to swallow once one studies all the details.

Hear: Trump's and Netanyahu's speeches at the White House in full.

But: It's important that all sections of our political spectrum discuss it fully before coming to a decision, and that they do not shoot from the hip.

Sovereignty over the Jordan valley, being an existential matter, should be extended immediately.

Tags:Radio, Walter's World



top