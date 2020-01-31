Trump's vision for peace? You decide

This program brings you two events of the heart.
First: The heart of our existence in our ancient homeland.
Secondly: A book that describes the heart of the nation.
Finally: It's published, but will it fly? President Trump's Deal of the Century is difficult to swallow once one studies all the details.
Hear: Trump's and Netanyahu's speeches at the White House in full.
But: It's important that all sections of our political spectrum discuss it fully before coming to a decision, and that they do not shoot from the hip.
Sovereignty over the Jordan valley, being an existential matter, should be extended immediately.
Tags:Radio, Walter's World