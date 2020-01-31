Interior Min.: Land and sea crossings close to recent visitors to China

Interior Min. Deri orders Israel's borders closed to those who were recently in China - with one catch.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) on Friday ordered the closure of all land and border crossings to those who recently spent time in China.

The decision follows a recommendation from Israel's Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) to prevent those who were recently in China from entering Israel, if they are not Israeli citizens or residents.

The measure applies to anyone who spent time in China 14 days or less prior to their arrival in Israel.

It applies, however, only to those who arrive via land or sea crossings, and does not apply to arrivals who can present an airline ticket scheduled to depart Israel six hours or less after their arrival in Israel.

Deri has also asked Professor Shlomo Mor Yosef, Director-General of the Population and Immigration Authority, to keep in constant contact with the Director-General of the Health Ministry and work to find appropriate solutions in accordance with the updating guidelines.

On Thursday, Israel banned all flights from China from landing in Israel, and on Friday the Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning, advising Israelis to avoid flying to the Asian country and strongly suggesting that those Israelis already in China consider leaving the country.