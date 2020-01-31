New poll: Likud trailing 3 seats behind Blue and White - despite Trump peace plan

Poll shows new elections may end in a draw, nearly half of Israelis want to see annexation of Judea and Samaria before elections.

A new poll published Friday morning by Maariv has found that if elections had been held this week, the center-left Blue and White party would have received three more Knesset seats than the Likud.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics, gave the right-religious and center-left blocs 56 seats each. Yisrael Beytenu, which has refused to join either bloc, received eight seats.

The Joint Arab List came in third, with 13 Knesset seats, followed by the haredi UTJ and Shas parties, with eight seats each. Yamina and the leftist joint list received seven seats each.

When asked about US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century," 40% of Israelis said the plan is good for Israel, while 27% said it is good for both sides, including the "Palestinians." Another 16% said the plan is bad for Israel, 14% said it is bad for the "Palestinians" and 3% said it is good for the "Palestinians."

Meanwhile, 53% of Israelis believe that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu cannot continue in his position now that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has submitted the indictments to the court. Thirty-nine percent believe Netanyahu can continue as prime minister, while 8% have no opinion on the matter.

On the issue of sovereignty, 46% of voters see the issue of annexation as urgent and necessary before the March elections, while 31% oppose annexation and 23% have not yet formed an opinion.

The poll included 537 participants from the Panel4All platform, who represent the adult Israeli population, both Jews and Arabs. It has an error margin of 4.4%.

The current poll contradicts a poll conducted Tuesday night by Direct Polls, which showed the Likud leading with 35 Knesset seats, compared to Blue and White's 33. That poll also gave the right-religious bloc 58 seats - close to a majority - while the center-left bloc dropped to 55 seats and Yisrael Beytenu dropped from eight to seven.