PA cabinet leader: What Trump is proposing is no more than an apartheid system

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh blasted the US peace plan, known as the “Deal of the Century”, in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, saying the plan proposes "no more than an apartheid system."

Trump, he charged, is trying to legalize “the illegal Jewish presence on Palestinian territory”.

“Israel has to face the reality. If [Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu thinks he’s winning in the very short term, Netanyahu and the Israelis will be losing in the very long term…either two states or an apartheid state, that’s the State of Israel,” continued Shtayyeh, who claimed that Netanyahu “does not want two states and he does not want one state. Netanyahu wants to maintain a reality that is leading to disastrous consequences which will lead to an apartheid state in the holy State of Palestine.”

He further claimed that the US proposal was “negotiated between Mr. [Jared] Kushner and Netanyahu. Other plans were negotiated by the Palestinians and the Israelis. This plan is 100% biased in favor of Israel. Netanyahu is the author of this plan. What we see today is in full harmony with what Netanyahu wants.”