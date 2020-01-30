Worker killed after falling onto conveyor belt at waste disposal site in central Israel

Worker in his 60s dies after falling onto conveyor belt at waste disposal site in central Israel.

A worker in his 60s was killed in a work accident on Maryland Boulevard in the city of Rishon LeZion in central Israel on Thursday.

While working at a waste disposal site, the man fell onto a conveyor belt used to move waste to a compactor.

The man suffered critical injuries before being pulled out by other workers at the site.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were called to the scene, but were forced to declare the worker dead.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Oren MeShullam who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "When I arrived at the scene I found the worker had sustained a full-system trauma after he fell onto the conveyor belt at a waste disposal site. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the injuries that he sustained."