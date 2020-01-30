Yair Netanyahu: 'Voting Otzma is no vote for the Right'

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Twitter celebrity in his own right today tweeted a plea to Otzma Yehudit supporters not to vote for the party in the upcoming election.
"On Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter together I have over 150,000 followers. Otzma Yehudit had 80,000 voters in the previous election. I assume many of them follow me," Netanyahu Jr. began.
"It is important to make it clear to them: There is no way that Otzma Yehudit will pass the electoral threshold," Yair Netanyahu noted, explaining, "For that, is has to double itself from the previous elections."
He said, "Voting a ballot that goes in the trash and then gets equally divided in the votes between Meretz, Gantz, and the Joint Arab List is not a protest vote for the Right."
Netanyahu added, "This is what happens to votes that don't pass the threshold, they get divided equally among all parties."