Yair Netanyahu: 'Voting Otzma is no vote for the Right'

'There's no way Otzma will pass the threshold. To do that, it must double itself from previous elections,' Prime Minister's son writes.

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Twitter celebrity in his own right today tweeted a plea to Otzma Yehudit supporters not to vote for the party in the upcoming election.

"On Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter together I have over 150,000 followers. Otzma Yehudit had 80,000 voters in the previous election. I assume many of them follow me," Netanyahu Jr. began.

"It is important to make it clear to them: There is no way that Otzma Yehudit will pass the electoral threshold," Yair Netanyahu noted, explaining, "For that, is has to double itself from the previous elections."

He said, "Voting a ballot that goes in the trash and then gets equally divided in the votes between Meretz, Gantz, and the Joint Arab List is not a protest vote for the Right."

Netanyahu added, "This is what happens to votes that don't pass the threshold, they get divided equally among all parties."