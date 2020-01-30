Journalists moved to tears: 'It feels like we're bringing back the hostages from Antebbe.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife met at the Moscow airport today Naama Issachar, who was released this morning from the prison in Moscow to her mother.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said to Naama, "We're excited to see you. Now you're coming home."

Netanyahu will return Naama Issachar to Israel on his plane about 10 months after she was arrested. Netanyahu's departure to Israel is scheduled for around 1 p.m.

Israeli Consul Yafa Olivitzky said: "Five minutes ago, I met the border control people who transferred to me Naama, happy, smiling, and very excited. Naama is now with her mother in a side room."

Naama was scheduled for another 7 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking and drug possession.

Putin said of the amnesty decision, "Much is thanks to meeting her mother. The order was signed, she's lucky the drugs were in the baggage. Remember that drugs were found in her bag but I wish her good luck. I wish all the best for Naama and her family, of course we also talked about the relationship between States."

Netanyahu said that "Israel-Russia relations have never been stronger. All our visits and conversations are important. This visit signifies an even greater warming of our relationship." He added: "Mr. President, you are actually the first leader I speak to after my visit to Washington on President Trump's centennial plan."

Yaffa Issachar is ecstatic about her daughter's release from the media and responded happily: "What fun, what great joy - I'll see her soon."

Kobi Gideon/GPO Netanyahu couple with Yaffa and Naama Issachar