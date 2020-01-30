Tzipi Hotovely's first official meeting in role as Diaspora Minister is with Chabad

Hotovely meets 30 Chabad on Campus rabbis and rebbetzins in 1st official meeting to understand secret to Chabad's success on campus.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely met in Jerusalem Wednesday evening with a group of 30 Chabad on Campus rabbis and rebbetzins in her first official meeting since assuming her new role the day before.



Following a closed-door meeting led by Chabad on Campus International CEO Rabbi Yossy Gordon, Minister Hotovely engaged in an intense one-hour discussion with the entire group as she sought to understand the secret to Chabad's success on campus.

Laura Ben-David Diaspora Affairs Minister meets Chabad on Campus

From left, clockwise around table: Rabbi Yossy Gordon - CEO of Chabad on Campus International, Rochel Gordon, Tzipi Hotovely - Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Dvir Kahane - Ministry of Diaspora Affairs Director-General, Rabbi Benji Levy - CEO Mosaic United, Rabbi Eitan Webb - Director of Chabad at Princeton, Sara Bernath & Rabbi Yisroel Bernath - Co-Directors of Chabad at NDG, Hagay Elitzur - Ministry of Diaspora Affairs Deputy Director-General and Yael Zegelstein - Director of Campus Piller at Mosaic United

Hotovely listened attentively and asked pointed questions as the Chabad emissaries related their experience impacting students and suggested strategies for scaling up their success.



The group hails from universities around the world including Melbourne, Dartmouth, Vienna, Princeton, and York University. They are in Jerusalem for an eight-day training session specially designed by Yad Vashem to provide tools to teach students about the Holocaust at universities.

Laura Ben-David Hotovely meets group of 30 Chabad on Campus rabbis and rebbetzins

Laura Ben-David Tzipi Hotovely and her staff pose with group of Chabad on Campus rebbetzins