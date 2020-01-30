Reut Schvartz, killed in Jordan Valley accident, brought to rest

Schvartz, mother of three, was killed in Jordan Valley car accident. Last night she was brought to rest in Shdemat Mehola.

Reut Schvartz (27) of Ma'ale Ephraim, who was killed in a car accident near Moshav Argaman on Highway 90, was brought to rest last night in the Shdemat Mehola cemetery, where her parents live.

Reut is the daughter of a lieutenant-colonel in the army, Rabbi Gabi Elmasheli, formerly the head of the IDF missing persons branch. Reut left behind a husband and three small children.

The local committee in Mehola, where she grew up and where her parents live, reported yesterday "with great sadness and grief we announce the untimely passing of the late Reut Schvartz, daughter of our friends, Ora and Rabbi Gabi Almeshshi who was killed this morning in a car accident in the Valley."

Shlomo Zazor, a ZAKA volunteer who arrived at the scene, said: "This is a serious and shocking accident between a private vehicle and truck. When I arrived, I saw very difficult sights. The private vehicle was under the truck completely crushed by the force of the collision. The fire fighters rescued a 27-year-old woman from the car unconscious with very serious injuries. MDA paramedics had to confirm her death on the spot. An extended team of ZAKA volunteers from the Northern districts handled the dead body and collected the findings for several hours in the difficult arena. The dead body was transferred to the Abu Kabir Institute for further identification and burial. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated by the police."

Reuven Reuven, a ZAKA volunteer, said "With teary eyes and a sore heart, we treated a young woman this morning, the mother of small children killed in a shocking accident. It's hard to believe that since the beginning of 2020, ZAKA volunteers have treated more than 18 people as a result of road accidents. Keep the safety rules for those who await you at home."

Paramedic Asaf Chen and emergency medical officer at MDA Shai Field said: "This is a very serious accident, the sight was shocking. We saw a private vehicle completely crushed between the truck and the safety rail, inside a private vehicle a young woman who was alone in the vehicle was trapped. We performed medical examinations while the firefighters did rescue operations and the IDF gave medical assistance."