Kuwait 'appreciates' US efforts to end Israel-PA conflict

Kuwait comments on Trump’s “Deal of the Century”, reiterates commitment to Palestinian state.

Kuwait on Wednesday commented on US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” which is aimed at ending the Israeli-Arab conflict.

The country’s foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by Reuters it “highly appreciates” US efforts to end the conflict.

The statement reiterated Kuwait’s commitment to an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry commented on the peace plan, and also said it “appreciates the peace efforts of the Trump Administration and wishes that a constructive peace process be launched.”

The Moroccan statement also stressed the importance of “negotiation between the two parties as the preferred approach to reach any solution, while maintaining an openness to dialogue. Acceptance by the parties of the various elements is, indeed, fundamental to the implementation and sustainability of this plan.”

Several other countries have commented on the peace plan since President Trump unveiled it on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates praised the plan as a starting point to relaunch negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Egypt called for a "careful" examination of the plan, adding negotiations would aim for "a comprehensive and just peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state".

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, said it “encourages the start of direct peace negotiation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, under the auspices of the United States, and to resolve any disagreements with aspects of the plan through negotiations, in order to move forward the peace process to reach an agreement that achieves the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”