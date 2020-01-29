Gantz: I will bring 'Deal of the Century' to the Knesset for approval next week

Blue and White chairman says Trump peace plan perfectly aligns with his party's platform, calls on PA to 'say yes for once.'

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz stated that next week the Knesset will approve the Trump Administration's peace plan in its entirety next week.

"The peace plan faithfully reflects the basic principles written in the Blue and White party's platform. This is a historic opportunity to shape Israel's borders and future," said Gantz at the National Security Research Institute conference Wednesday.

The Likud party said in response: "The 'Trumpist' Gantz is trying to hitch a ride n the tremendous achievements that Prime Minister Netanyahu has brought after three years of strenuous work with the Trump administration. This is a joke."

In his speech, Gantz attacked the prime minister. "The Deal of the Century is the second significant historical event that occurred this week, the first being when an indictment was made against an incumbent prime minister for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The immediate implication is that defendant Netanyahu cannot serve another day in office with the charges, lawyers, testimonies and the obvious fear of going to jail. We wish him success in court. To implement the Trump program, a honest, reliable and available prime minister is required to run the state."

"This is a historic opportunity to shape the borders and future of the State of Israel, to find a solution to the conflict instead of managing the conflict. After a decade of paralysis, it's time - and friends, we must move forward," he added.

He complimented the US President, saying, "I would like to thank President Trump, with whom I had a special and unprecedented meeting this week. Trump is a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people. And yes - he is also a determined statesman. Our goal is simple - we want the State of Israel to be a safe, Jewish and democratic state. To be safe, separation from the Palestinians is the goal that must be pursued as part of realizing this important and strategic goal. As prime minister, I will work to implement the plan, with all its clauses, while striving for agreements with the region's states - Jordan, Egypt and other countries - and of course with the Palestinians."

"I call on the Palestinian leadership - since the Hevron agreement, which Arafat and Netanyahu signed, you have become recalcitrant. Just once say 'yes' and give your children hope for a better future. Don't miss another chance for peace."