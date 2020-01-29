MKs respond: 'Heba Yazbak belongs in jail, not in the Knesset'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday responded to the Central Elections Committee's decision to disqualify MK Heba Yazbak (Joint Arab List) from running in the upcoming elections.

"I hope that the Supreme Court will adopt this decision and not allow the terror supporter to be in the Knesset," Liberman tweeted. "Her place is in the parliament in Ramallah."

The Yamina party responded: "Yamina thanks the Central Elections Committee's decision to upend the Attorney General's mistaken decision not to disqualify Knesset candidate Heba Yazbak. Terror supporters do not have a place in Israel's Knesset."

"Freedom of expression does not justify the advancement of terror supporters. Someone who praised Samir Kuntar, a murderer, is worthy of representing Hamas, not Israeli citizens."

Likud's MK Ofir Katz said: "I praise the decision of the Committee to approve my request to disqualify MK Heba Yazbak. Yazbak supports terror and systematically supports terrorists, murderers, and spies. Her place is not in Israel's Knesset."

"We expect the Supreme Court to support the Committee's stance and prevent harm to the State of Israel by approving a supporter of terrorists as a member of Knesset. We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past. We must do justice with the families of terror victims."

MK Moti Yogev (Yamina) said: "In a civilized country, Heba Yazbak's place is in jail, not in the Knesset. There are judges in Jerusalem. I hope they see what the members of the Central Elections Committee saw, and disqualify this terror supporter from running for Israel's Knesset. Democracies as well can and must protect themselves and their citizens."