Smotrich: 'We won't vote for implementing entire Trump peace plan'

Min. Bezalel Smotrich says Palestinians don't want peace, Israel can normalize relations with neighbors without them.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) said Wednesday that he will support annexing Judea and Samaria, but will not support complete adoption of US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" if it is brought for a vote in the Knesset.

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Smotrich said: "The Attorney General (in Hebrew - legal adviser) is exactly as his position says: He advises, we listen to his advice, and we make the decisions."

Previously, Mandelblit had expressed opposition to annexing Judea and Samaria during a temporary government, citing the need to exercise "restraint."

When asked about the deal itself, Smotrich said: "Do you really think there is any chance in the world the Palestinians will come [to the table] under these conditions? And that they will become peace-loving and live alongside us?"

"It's obvious that there's no one to make an agreement with. We can definitely reach normalization and maybe even good neighborly and peaceful relations with the moderate Arab nations, separate from the Palestinians."