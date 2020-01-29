Haredi MKs to support banning terrorist-supporting Arab MK Heba Yazbak

MK Gafni receives leaders' blessing to support disqualifying MK Heba Yazbak from running in upcoming elections, sources say.

The Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party clarified Wednesday that it will support the disqualification of MK Heba Yazbak (Joint Arab List).

According to party sources, on Tuesday night UTJ leader MK Moshe Gafni received the blessing of Lithuanian-haredi leaders, who backed supporting her disqualification, which will be discussed by the Central Elections Committee on Wednesday.

Yazbak has come under fire for praising terrorists who murdered Israelis, including expressing regret over the elimination of terrorist Samir Kuntar, who smashed the skull of four-year-old Einat Haran in the Nahariya terror attack in 1979.

As of Wednesday, it seems that all the parties in the right-religious bloc will support disqualifying Yazbak, as will the center-left Blue and White party and some of the parties in the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz list.

On Monday evening, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said that Yazbak may run in the next elections.