Turkey: US peace plan was 'stillborn', destroys hope for two states

Turkey rejects US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century", says it aims to "kill" the two-state solution.

Turkey on Tuesday rejected US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan and claimed it was "stillborn" and was intended to destroy hopes for a “two-state solution”.

"The United States' so-called peace plan is stillborn," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

"This is an annexation plan aimed at killing a two-state solution and extorting the Palestinian territory," the statement charged.

"The Palestinian people and their land cannot be bought for money."

Turkey said Jerusalem was Ankara's "redline".

"We will not allow any step that will legitimize Israel's occupation and persecution. We will always stand by brotherly Palestinian people. We will work for an independent Palestine in the Palestinian territory," the ministry stated.

"We will not support any plan that is not accepted by Palestine. There will be no peace in the Middle East without an end to the occupation policies," the statement made clear.

Turkey’s position is in line with that of the Palestinian Authority, whose chairman Mahmoud Abbas immediately rejected Trump’s peace plan and said it would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

The peace plan Abbas rejected called for the creation of a Palestinian state with part of eastern Jerusalem as its capital. The PA would receive land in southern Israel as part of a land swap for areas to which Israel would apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

A large crowd of protesters gathered outside the US consulate in Istanbul shortly after Trump’s announcement in an event organized by the Turkish IHH group, which also organized the 2010 Mavi Marmara flotilla.

"Down with Israel! Down with America!" chanted the protesters, according to AFP.

Protests against the deal also took place in Ramallah, where rioters burned pictures of US President Donald Trump and shouted that he was a "dog".