Egypt calls for 'careful' examination of Trump plan

Egypt responds to Trump peace plan, urges Israel and PA to undertake "a careful and thorough examination" of it.

Egypt on Tuesday called for a "careful" examination of the Israeli-Palestinian Arab peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump.

"Egypt calls on the two concerned parties to undertake a careful and thorough examination of the US vision to achieve peace and open channels of dialogue," the foreign ministry said in a statement quoted by AFP.

It said negotiations would aim for "a comprehensive and just peace and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state".

Egypt is one of two Arab countries, along with Jordan, to have signed a peace treaty with Israel.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been at the forefront of the effort to resume talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), having several years ago urged Israelis and Palestinian Arabs to seize what he said was a "real opportunity" for peace and hailed his own country's peace deal with Israel.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas was quick to reject the Trump peace plan, saying shortly after it was unveiled that it would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."