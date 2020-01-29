Biden: Trump's peace plan is a 'political stunt'

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday criticized US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA) and described it as a “political stunt”.

“A peace plan requires two sides to come together. This is a political stunt that could spark unilateral moves to annex territory and set back peace even more,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I've spent a lifetime working to advance the security and survival of a Jewish and democratic Israel. This is not the way,” added Biden.

The former Vice President recently criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, to whom he once referred as his “buddy”, and described him as a “counterproductive” and “extreme right” leader.

However, Biden was also critical of PA leaders and accused them of “fomenting” the conflict and “baiting everyone who is Jewish,” while suggesting that some on the US political left give the Palestinian Authority “a pass” when criticizing Israeli leadership.

“They continued to insist on baiting everyone who is Jewish, saying they would not sign a deal with a Jewish state, will not recognize one even if we have an independent nation,” Biden said in December.

He added that, as president, he’d continue to push Israel to accept a Palestinian state, but added that he’s “tired of everybody giving the Palestinian Authority a pass ... as if they’re not continuing to foment all of this.”

During Biden’s tenure as Vice President, the Obama administration led an effort to restart Israel-PA peace talks mediated by then-Secretary of State John Kerry. That initiative collapsed when the PA unilaterally joined international organizations in breach of the conditions of the talks.