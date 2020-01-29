UN stands by 'two-state solution'

UN spokesman says global body is committed to supporting Arabs and Israelis to resolve conflict "on the basis of the pre-1967 lines."

The United Nations stands by a “two-state solution” for Israel and the Palestinian Arabs based on the pre-1967 borders, a spokesman said Tuesday after US President Donald Trump unveiled his new peace plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century”.

"The position of the United Nations on the two-state solution has been defined, throughout the years, by relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions by which the Secretariat is bound," said Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to AFP.

He added in the statement that the UN "remains committed" to supporting Palestinian Arabs and Israelis to resolve the conflict "on the basis of the pre-1967 lines."

The European Union’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell responded earlier on Tuesday to the release of the Trump Administration’s peace plan, saying it “provides an occasion to re-launch the urgently needed efforts towards a negotiated and viable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

"The European Union will study and assess the proposals put forward. This will be done on the basis of the EU’s established position and its firm and united commitment to a negotiated and viable two-state solution that takes into account the legitimate aspirations of both the Palestinians and the Israelis, respecting all relevant UN resolutions and internationally agreed parameters,” he added.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, "We welcome the release of the United States’ proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. This is clearly a serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort.”

"A peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians that leads to peaceful coexistence could unlock the potential of the entire region, and provide both sides with the opportunity for a brighter future,” he added.

"Only the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian territories can determine whether these proposals can meet the needs and aspirations of the people they represent.”

"We encourage them to give these plans genuine and fair consideration, and explore whether they might prove a first step on the road back to negotiations."