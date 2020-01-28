History for better and for worse

Gil Hoffman explains the historic plan and how its political context could impact its future.

Gil Hoffman discusses the historic plan being unveiled by US President Donald Trump and the complicated political situation in both Israel and the United States, as Trump faces impeachment hearings and Netanyahu has formally been indicted.

He explains the plan and how its political context could impact its future. He also goes into the mixed feelings felt by both the Israeli right and left.

Gil then reflects on the tragic loss of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, bringing testimony that Bryant had a strong respect and affection for Israel.