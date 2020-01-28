Samaria council head: Palestinian state would endanger Israel

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan was invited to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following the unveiling of the Trump Administration's 'Deal of the Century' Tuesday afternoon, along with the other council heads of Judea and Samaria.

Dagan has been in Washington since yesterday for emergency meetings with senators and congressmen, as well as with evangelical leaders, to put the red lines of settlement ahead of the century plan.

"A Palestinian state could endanger the state of Israel," Dagan told his interlocutors, adding, "We praise President Trump, appreciate him and his friendship with Israel, and to the same extent we bring our concerns and red lines, most notably a terrorist state, a construction freeze, and a planning freeze."

Congressman Andy Barr who is close to Trump, told Dagan during their meeting this morning, "We stand alongside Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. We are blessed to have friends from Israel who come to visit us, in the US."

"We appreciate the tremendous partnership between the State of Israel and the United States. We will continue to discuss with the White House about the Deal of the Century and we greatly appreciate the position of our members in Israel,