Bennett: Apply sovereignty to all settlements before elections

Defense Minister calls on PM not to miss 'chance that only occurs once in the history of the state.'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday issued a message to Yamina party leaders Tuesday updating them on recent developments in the political arena amid the rollout of the Trump Administration's 'Deal of the Century.'

"In the past few days I have had several security preparations and assessments for the big events that await us, This morning I spent in the Judea and Samaria Division and met all the commanders of the regional divisions," Bennett said.

He emphasized that the IDF is ready for any scenario, and no one's threats should be allowed to stop us. The ball is moving to the political level, to the Prime Minister, to us.''

He said sovereignty must be applied now, before the Knesset elections and all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. "The task is very sharp - to apply sovereignty now and not after the elections, and to apply sovereignty to all the settlements in Judea and Samaria and not just settle in the Jordan Valley or Ma'aleh Adumim. This chance that happens once in the history of the state must not be missed.