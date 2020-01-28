Bennett: How can A-G file indictments against Netanyahu while he is abroad?

Defense Minister slams A-G Mandelblit for filing indictments against Netanyahu while PM is meeting President Trump in Washington.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett criticized Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit for filing three indictments against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu while Netanyahu is in Washington DC to discuss the unveiling of the Trump Administration's Middle East peace plan.

"I can't understand why the Attorney General hurried to immediately indict Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is now in the midst of a historic event in Washington DC," Bennett tweeted.

"Why should they humiliate Prime Minister Netanyahu precisely when he is abroad, representing us all, including all the citizens of Israel? You could wait two days for his return to Israel," Bennett stated.

"While Prime Minister Netanyahu and I disagree with certain things and even preside over two competing parties, he is the prime minister of all of us and his honor is the honor of the entire State of Israel," the defense minister declared.

Close associates of Prime Minister Netanyahu also slammed Mandelblit for filing the indictments while Netanyahu is in Washington.

"If anyone else had any doubt that there was an obsessive persecution against Prime Minister Netanyahu, he was now given another clear and sharp proof of this," the sources said.

"The eagerness to file the unfounded indictment against the prime minister is so great that they could not wait one day for the historic summit in Washington, one of the most important in the history of the state, to be over."