Yesha Council: Promise, significant risk in Deal of the Century

Yesha Council delegation to Washington DC 'appreciates' support of President Trump, will wait for full release of peace plan.

The Yesha Council delegation to Washington DC released a statement ahead of the official unveiling of US President Donald Trump's long-awaited 'Deal of the Century.'

"We have traveled to DC to witness the presentation of a plan designed to resolve the Israeli conflict. Members of the Yesha Council delegation currently in Washington DC would like to make it clear that they value the US government, its long-standing support and especially its current President and dedicated staff as well as the Prime Minister's efforts to achieve the best for Israel," the delegation stated

We see a great promise alongside significant risks in the “Deal of the Century.”

"A statement regarding the essence of the plan will only come out after the President Trump initiative is fully announced," the statement concluded.