MDA volunteer Yossi Shmulevich celebrates his Bar Mitzvah at age 48

In preparation for International Holocaust and Heroes' Remembrance Day, two delegations of Magen David Adom, seventy-seven medics and paramedics, set out on a journey to Poland.

When they arrived at the ancient synagogue in the town of Zamosc, many of the participants were called up to read from the Torah, including Yossi Shmulevich from Holon. Those surrounding Yossi couldn't help but notice the excitement that was spread upon his face. Tearfully he explained that due to the fact that he had not celebrated his Bar Mitzvah, he had never read from the Torah before.

The participants of the delegation could not stop thinking about what Yossi had shared with them, and upon returning to Israel, they decided to surprise their friend with a special Bar Mitzvah celebration at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, which took place yesterday, on International Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day.

Yossi traveled with his wife Vered to the Western Wall, and was overjoyed and surprised when he realized that he had just walked into his own Bar Mitzvah celebration. He was called up to the Torah, put on Tefillin (phylacteries) and even survived the traditional candy throwing.

"Last November, we took part in an expedition of a lifetime, where I learned, experienced, and matured," Yossi wrote in a thank-you note to his friends from the delegation to Poland. "I thank G-D for giving me the opportunity to take part in this journey with all of you. I thank you, my friends, who have become my family. I am grateful for the fact that my Bar Mitzvah dream has become reality. You have moved me tremendously and I thank each and every one of you."