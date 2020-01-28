From Holocaust commemoration to eliminating anti-Semitism

The International Legal Forum leads campaign to anchor the use of IHRA's working-definition of anti-Semitism as a practical legal tool.

The International Legal Forum, lead by Adv. Yifa Segal, unveils an expansive worldwide project in the international legal community whose goal is to anchor the use of IHRA's (the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance) working-definition of anti-Semitism as a practical legal tool.

In 2016, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, composed of representatives of over 30 countries, adopted the working-definition of anti-Semitism, according to which: “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.” The definition also makes clear that these expressions can also be directed towards the State of Israel, when it is perceived as the Jewish collective.

Despite the historical significance of this definition and its adoption by numerous countries, it was adopted without any accompanying sanctions or clear instructions to law enforcement agencies on how to use it.

Due to this, the International Legal Forum is unveiling today its grandiose project of linking existing legal frameworks in various countries and IHRA's definition of anti-Semitism for it to be used as an interpretative legal tool.

Calls for Jews to return to the ovens – is this incitement or racial hatred?

Connecting IHRA, which defines the legal parameters of anti-Semitism for the first time in history, and existing laws on discrimination and incitement, is a tool that the Forum seeks to offer the international legal community, starting with decision-makers, all the way through judges, prosecutors and lawyers, to law enforcement entities.

Adv. Yifa Segal, Director of the International Legal Forum: "The use of IHRA's definition as a practical legal tool is the key to efficiently fighting rising anti-Semitism worldwide. Hatred of Jews has evolved throughout the ages when it began as hatred of Jews as a religion, to hatred of Jews as a race, and now as hatred of Jews as a people, as a nation. Anti-Israelism is the most modern expression of anti-Semitism and has succeeded for years to hide behind the mask of legitimate political expression.

The time has come to move from words to actions, and to arm the legal community with tools to fight anti-Semitism. On a day in which the world is involved in remembering, it is important also to remember to prevent."

The International Legal Forum coordinates a legal network of 3000 lawyers in 30 countries, and its goal is to combat terror, anti-Semitism and the delegitimization of Israel.