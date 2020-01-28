IDF reinforces Jordan Valley ahead of Trump plan release

As Arabs protest against planned release of Trump peace plan, IDF transfers brigade from Golani to the Jordan Valley

The IDF is increasing its presence in the Jordan Valley Tuesday, ahead of the release of the Trump administration’s Middle East peace plan, the Israeli military announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the IDF Tuesday afternoon, the Israeli military has transferred extra troops to the Jordan Valley, as Palestinian Arabs protested the planned release of the framework for a final status agreement, dubbed the “Deal of the Century”.

"Following the ongoing situation assessment conducted in the IDF, it has been decided to reinforce the Jordan Valley area with infantry troops," the IDF said.

Both the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority and the Gaza-based Hamas terror organization have denounced the Trump administration’s plan even before its release, accusing it of being biased in favor of Israel.

Hamas leaders announced Tuesday that they would join a Palestinian Authority emergency meeting, called by the ruling Fatah party, in Ramallah, in a rare show of unity.

"The meeting will discuss the position that must be taken (against) Trump's plan," said Hamas official Nasser al-Din al-Shaar.

The plan, which is set to be released Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. (Jerusalem time, 12:00 p.m. Washington time), reportedly includes the establishment of a Palestinian state in most of Judea and Samaria, with Israel annexing up to a third of the area, including all Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.