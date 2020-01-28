Sovereignty Movement: "This is not a deal – it is a honey trap. We have no mandate to relinquish any part of the Land of Israel."

The Sovereignty Movement called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to reject the Trump peace plan if it entails the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"The Honorable Prime Minister!



"If the deal is a Palestinian State in exchange for sovereignty - cancel the deal!



"This is not a deal – it is a honey trap.



"We have no mandate to relinquish any part of the Land of Israel," the Sovereignty Movement emphasized.



"Prime Minister, you are supposed to bring the tidings of the construction of an additional story upon the salvation of Israel. Do not miss the opportunity."



"You stood mightily against Obama. It should be easier with President Trump, a lover of Israel," the movement concluded.