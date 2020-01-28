Report to be released today: 19.05% increase of Jews living in Judea and Samaria

The new West Bank Jewish Population Stats Report, updated to Jan. 1, 2020 will be released later today.

Former Knesset member Yaakov “Ketzaleh” Katz will be releasing the "West Bank Jewish Population Statistics Report" later today, updated to January 3, 2020 and based on the population registry of Israel’s Ministry of the Interior. This report has been published for the last ten years and reveals significant Jewish population growth, with total numbers reaching close to half a million Jewish residents in Judea and Samaria.

The 2020 raw data has been processed into a complete population breakdown by town (129 in total) and regional blocs (11 in total), and includes comparisons for each town from previous years, as well as a growth rate for the last five years.

The report shows a 19.05% increase of Jews living in Judea and Samaria in the last 5 years, or an actual growth of 74,132 people.

The report shows a 19.05% increase of Jews living in Judea and Samaria in the last 5 years, or an actual growth of 74,132 people.

As in previous years, Bet El Institutions offers the complete report for free in PDF format upon subscription to their mailing list at WestBankJewishPopulationStats.com.

