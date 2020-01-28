Binyamin leader: 'We'll return to Israel to see sovereignty in Judea and Samaria'

Leaders in Judea, Samaria, say Palestinian state threatens all of Israel, thank Pres. Trump for concern for Israel, support of sovereignty.

Binyamin Regional Council Head Yisrael Gantz, who is currently in Washington, on Tuesday told Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that he will not agree to the creation of a Palestinian state.

"We came here in order to support you, and to return to Israel together with you, with sovereignty in Judea and Samaria," Gantz told Netanyahu at a meeting attended by the Prime Minister and Judea and Samaria leaders.

"We came in order to ensure that in no situation would there be, G-d forbid, an agreement to give away any land, or to a sovereign Palestinian state between the Jordan River and Mediterranean Sea. In this fashion, we are all behind you."

In addition to their meeting with Netanyahu, Gantz and the other Judea and Samaria leaders also met with US officials.

Speaking in the name of all those in Judea and Samaria, Gantz thanked US President Donald Trump and his team for their concern for Israel and their attitude towards Judea and Samaria being under Israeli sovereignty.

He also emphasized that a sovereign Palestinian state is a red line that threatens Jewish settlements and the entire State of Israel.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman said: "Last night we completed our meeting with the Prime Minister Netanyahu and Minister Levin. I arrived here at the White House with fellow Yesha leaders Yisrael Gantz, Oded Revivi, and David Elhayani represent Judea and Samaria so that during negotiations at his historic and exciting juncture, the Prime Minister would hear what our red lines are.



"We are confident that the Prime Minister will continue to uphold the principles of the State of Israel and Judea and Samaria.



"We will continue to develop Judea and Samaria and will not abandon any part of the Land of Israel. Please G-d, we will be witness to the application of sovereignty, something which is an historical achievement not only for the State of Israel but on a grand scale for Jewish history as well. This moment is developing before our eyes."