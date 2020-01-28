Blue and White MK: 'Settlement blocs' in Judea and Samaria 'need to be part of Israel'

MK Elazar Stern says he believes Blue & White leader MK Gantz will be Israel's next prime minister. 'PM Netanyahu has lost Knesset's trust.'

Blue and White MK Elazar Stern on Tuesday slammed the Israeli government's paralysis during the current election period.

"Nothing moves here, other than the prime minister, who will be [Blue and White Chairman MK Benny] Gantz. [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu no longer has the trust of the Knesset," Stern told 103 FM Radio.

Stern also noted that Gantz is the only one without an official role who is meeting with US President Donald Trump.

He added that in his opinion, the larger "settlement blocs" in Judea and Samaria "need to be a part of Israel," but said the decision to implement US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" can wait until after the elections.

Last week, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the original invitation had been for Netanyahu, but Gantz had been invited at Netnayahu's suggestion.

When asked about Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's opposition to disqualifying MK Heba Yazbak (Joint Arab List) from running in the upcoming elections due to her support of terrorism, Stern said: "We, unlike others, respect the opinions of the Attorney General."

"The Attorney General works in accordance with the law and it could be that according to the law he can't disqualify her. We have a stance based on values and we believe that someone who praises terrorists, who praises those who murder innocent people, doesn't need to be here, [and] according to how we understand the law, should not be in Israel's Knesset. But whatever the Supreme Court decides we will respect, even if we don't like it so much."