Rain to return, and stay over weekened

Rain expected to resume - but more lightly than the recent storms.

After the beginning of this week saw clear skies and a rise in temperatures, forecasters warn that the rain is expected to return and stay through the weekend.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with no significant change in temperatures. There may be light rainfall.

On Tuesday night, rain will begin to fall in northern Israel and along the coast, and there will be isolated thunderstorms. Most of the rain will be light.

Wednesday will see local rainfall, mostly light, from northern Israel to the northern Negev. During the morning hours, there may be thunderstorms along the coast, and temperatures will drop.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with local rainfall, especially in northern Israel.

Friday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, with intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop slightly, to lower than seasonal average.