Netanyahu to Samaria leader: Settlement is a top priority for me

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday met in Washington with Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan ahead of the unveiling of the Trump peace plan.

At the meeting, also attended by Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin, the three talked about the expected peace plan to be published at 7 pm (Israel Time), and discussed the benefits and the dangers thereof.

During the meeting, Dagan presented to the Prime Minister the red lines of settlement in Judea and Samaria. Netanyahu reviewed some of the details of the plan with Dagan and emphasized that Jewish settlement is a top priority for him and that he is working for its benefit, to develop and grow it.

Dagan said after the meeting: "I found the prime minister attentive, down to the details, caring and evidently placing the good of the Land of Israel and settlement before his eyes. I laid out for the PM the concerns and red lines for settlement in Judea and Samaria amid the details that are being published, at the forefront of which is the establishment of a terror state in the heart of the State of Israel.”

"I think things have not been closed yet and will not be closed until the last minute, and we are here in Washington to strengthen the Prime Minister and to strengthen US President Trump too, so that sovereignty over all areas of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria will come out of this and not, Heaven forbid, things that could endanger the existence of the State of Israel and settlement,” added the head of the Samaria Council.