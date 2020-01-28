Child abuse suspected in Rosh Ha'ayin preschool

Israel Police opened an investigation on Monday regarding suspicions of abuse in one of the preschools in the city, Israel Hayom reported.

The Rosh Ha'ayin municipality issued a statement to the parents of children in one of the preschools: "Dear parents: As per an update received from the Education Ministry, an investigation is being conducted regarding one of the preschool teachers."

"Since the morning, the municipality has been handling the event and is in direct contact with the responsible bodies in the Education Ministry. The issue is being investigated in accordance with guidelines, and we will provide further details later. All of the preschools in the city are running as usual."

According to Israel Hayom, the investigation focuses on an instance of child abuse and was opened due to information received by the assistants in that preschool. According to the assistants' claims, the preschool teacher used physical and verbal violence against the children. After an initial investigation of the matter, the Education Ministry filed a complaint against the preschool teacher, who has been suspended until the issue is clarified.

Last year, Carmel Mauda, another Rosh Ha'ayin daycare operator was arrested and charged with child abuse. She was later released to house arrest.