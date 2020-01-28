US will contribute $2 million to Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation

US is committed to 'Holocaust education, remembrance, dialogue, and research,' State Department says.

The United States will contribute $2 million to the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The contribution, in coordination with Congress, is in addition to the $15 million provided by the United States to the foundation over a five-year period that ended in 2018, according to a statement issued Monday.

“This funding demonstrates our commitment to Holocaust education, remembrance, dialogue, and research,” the statement said.

The statement called on other countries to join in supporting the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation.

Jan. 27, observed as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

“We firmly believe it is humanity’s duty to honor Holocaust survivors, guard the memory of Holocaust victims and all other victims of Nazi persecution, and fight back against anti-Semitism, and attempts to ignore and revise history,” Pompeo said in the statement. “We urge all to take active steps to make sure the horrors of the Holocaust are not repeated and future crimes against humanity are prevented.”