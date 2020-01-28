The answer to the 'Deal of the Century': Protests in Gaza

The national and Islamic forces in Ramallah, the top coordinating framework of the Palestinian Arab organizations, on Monday announced plans for protests against the US administration’s so-called “Deal of the Century”.

The main event will take place on Wednesday in the Jordan Valley under the headline of “a fight to thwart the intention to annex the region to Israel.”

At the same time, demonstrations will be held throughout the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip. Friday has been declared a “Day of Rage” and Muslims are called to arrive in large numbers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian organizations emphasized that "the Palestinian people adhere to their rights which are embodied in the refugees' right of return, the right of self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state whose capital is East Jerusalem."

PA residents are called in the statement to participate in large numbers in the planned demonstrations.