Watch: New music clip filmed in funeral home Clip of singer Nemouel Harosh's new song, “Haloch VaShov”, was filmed in an unusual location. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Photo: PR Nemouel Harosh Singer Nemouel Harosh is releasing a brand new single, “Haloch VaShov”, a powerful song written and composed by Elchanan Elchadad. The song is released together with a music video that was filmed in an unusual location: The “Ridding” funeral chapel in Tel Aviv. Danny Avidani arranged and produced the song.





top