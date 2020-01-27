Netanyahu to heads of the Yesha Council: I'm keeping my promise

The leaders of the Yesha Council on Monday held a meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Washington, immediately after his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Attending the meeting were: Jordan Valley Regional Council chairman and Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani, Binyamin Regional Council chairman Yisrael Gantz, Gush Etzion Regional Council chairman Shlomo Ne'eman and Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi.

After the meeting, they said, "We came to strengthen the Prime Minister, stand to his right and bring the voice of the entire settlement enterprise to the White House clearly and sharply. It was important for us to hear things firsthand and not from rumors. We stressed the important issues for the settlement enterprise and for the entire state: Israeli sovereignty, maintaining the wholeness of the land and continuing the development and prosperity of the settlement enterprise.”

“The Prime Minister was attentive and assured us that he did not deviate in any way from his promises, and out of commitment to the President, he is not currently going into the details of the plan.”

“We are sure that the Prime Minister is the most appropriate person to lead at this fateful hour and we strengthen his hands at this time. We will wait patiently until tomorrow when the details of the plan are published."