Minister Yariv Levin; 'Big win for Netanyahu and his policies'

Tourism Minister: 'No question about it that what we'll hear tomorrow will be different than the very, very bad programs we had in past.'

Tourism Minister Yariv Levin spoke to Arutz Sheva in Washington ahead of the rollout of President Donald Trump's Deal of the Century Mideast initiative. "When you read about the meetings you hear various things but when you are there and you see the real, real friendship between President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, it's something that I think no Israeli prime minister ever had with an American president.

"I think President Trump is a real friend of the State of Israel, the best friend Israel had in the White House, and the meeting that was very important dealt mainly with our mutual fight and struggle against Iran, against the nuclear program of Iran, and also dealt with our need to stop the procedures in the ICC that aim to put Israel in a situation that it won't be able to defend itself against terror and won't be able to continue our efforts to build in Judea and Samaria and in the Jordan Valley."

What are Levin's expectations from tomorrow? "I surely think it will be an historical day, it will be a turn from what we knew up until now, many things that in the past the Right-wing in Israel wanted, and the Israeli policy led by Netanyahu put on the table, and many people thought it will never be accepted by the United States; I think tomorrow we have a chance."

Levin stopped short of announcing any sovereignty moves but counseled patience: "Personally I believe we have all the rights for sovereignty over our land; I think we should use a bit of patience and wait for tomorrow, but no question about it that what we'll hear tomorrow will be different than the very, very bad programs that we had in the past, and I think it's a big win for Prime Minister Netanyahu and his policies."