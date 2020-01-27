Says delegation’s visit to 'the camps of the so-called Holocaust' is 'another venomous strike Saudi Arabia dealt to body of Islamic nation.'

On the Houthi affiliated Al-Masirah TV, host Hamid Rizq referred to the visit to Auschwitz of a delegation of the Muslim World League, led by the Saudi Sec.-Gen.of the League, Muhammad Al-Issa, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Rizk said that delegation’s visit to “the camps of the so-called Holocaust” is “another venomous strike [Saudi Arabia has dealt] to the body of the Arab and Islamic nation.”

Rizk said the Saudi regime has gone beyond their “clandestine participation in schemes” against the Arab causes and it is now participating in public measures which constitute “harsh provocation of the sentiments of the Arabs and Muslims.”

Rizk claimed that the graves of Holocaust victims and museums of the Holocaust are a lie. He insisted that “many historians have proven that this genocide was not true.”

The visit took place in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the camp’s liberation and the statements were aired on January 25, 2020.