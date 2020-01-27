Efrat's Mayor in Washington calls Netanyahu 'extremely reliable leader'

Efrat Mayor Oded Ravivi spoke to Arutz Sheva in Washington, D.C. about events surrounding the rollout of President Donald Trump's Deal of the Century Mideast initiative: "As I was trained in Officer's Training, the leaders need to be where they can influence the most. We understand that there's a drama taking place at the moment in Washington D.C., for 48 hours we decided to come, to be as close as possible to where this drama is actually taking place, to try and listen and hear as close as we can, and respond and try to influence when we can."

Asked what he hoped the outcome from these two days will be, Ravivi was circumspect: "I think anybody who's drawing expectations of what's coming out is basically drawing red lines which, in my case, I don't think that's a sensible move. When you draw a red line, we know in a negotiation that is where you start your negotiation. I wouldn't like to draw red lines, we all know what we believe in, we all know what we strive for, and we all know what we would like to see. We have to wait patiently, see what's happening now in the White House, at the end of the meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, hear what happened wit Benny Gantz, see tomorrow what's the development with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and then I think it will be way more sensible to respond.

"Let's listen to what they say, then we'll respond with all the accuracy and not rumors as to exactly what is coming on."

Asked point blank whether he trusts Netanyahu to be a friend of the communities of Judea and Samaria, Efrat's Mayor said: "I think Prime Minister Netanyahu has proven in the last eleven years that he's been in office that he's an extremely reliable leader ... and sometimes we don't like his decisions but in retrospect I can understand why he made some of the decisions. We have to understand at the end of the day that the people of Judea and Samaria amount to about seven percent of the population in Israel. Prime Minister Netanyahu has to look after the interest of all one hundred percent of the people, and not every percentage get everything he wants when he wants."

Ultimately, Ravivi is optimistic: "I believe we're living in miraculous times; I just remind you: three or four years ago we had a completely different president in the White House, we were freezing because there was a building freeze, the statement that everyone kept repeating was 'not one more brick'; we're in completely different times and we have to look at the half cup which is full and not that which is empty."