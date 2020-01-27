China: Number of deaths from new coronavirus rises to 80

Nearly 2,800 infected as new coronavirus continues to spread.

The number of deaths from a new mysterious coronavirus has jumped to 80, and the number of reported cases has reached nearly 2,800.

On Monday, China's Health Committee decided to extend the new year's vacation to Sunday, in an attempt to delay the spread of the disease. The extra three vacation days will cost China billions of dollars.

In Shanghai, authorities have announced an extra week of vacation, and closed all sports and religious facilities in the city.

On Sunday,China's Health Minister Ma Xiaowei said people are contagious before they become symptomatic.

The coronavirus has been linked to rats and live wolf pups in the food market in Wuhan, China, where the virus is believed to have originated. Last week, China closed Wuhan to travel, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.