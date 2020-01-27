73-year-old man found dead in Jerusalem mikva

An elderly man was found dead in a mikva in Jerusalem Monday.

The man, who has been identified as a 73-year-old, was found in the shallow section of a mikva on Natan Strauss Street in the capital Monday morning.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene, and found the man had no vital signs. Paramedics were forced to declare the man’s death at the scene, following unsuccessful resuscitation attempts.

“When we got there, we say an unconscious 73-year-old man who wasn’t breathing and had no heartbeat,” said MDA paramedic Yaakov Borochov.

“We were told that he was found this way in the shallow waters of the mikva, and that he had been pulled from the water. We provided medical treatment and performing resuscitation techniques, but in the end we were forced to declare his death.”