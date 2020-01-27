Missing Israeli man found dead in New Zealand

24-year-old Israeli man declared missing Sunday after being swept away by river in New Zealand found dead.

An Israeli man who was declared missing in New Zealand Sunday was pronounced dead Monday, after his remains were located following a search in the southern portion of the country’s North Island.

The twenty-four-year-old Israeli tourist had been declared missing Sunday after being carried off by the Whanganui River.

Local search and rescue teams, aided by helicopter units, conducted searches for the missing man.

On Monday, the missing man’s lifeless body was located and recovered.

The man’s family has been notified of his death.