Liberman: 'Gantz is Mr. Yes-and-No, he hasn't decided yet'

MK Liberman calls on PM Netanyahu, MK Gantz, to worry about problems in Israel instead of 'photo op' trip to Washington.

MK Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, on Monday morning called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz to focus on issues at home instead of on US President Donald Trump's soon-to-be-unveiled "deal of the century."

In a Facebook post, Liberman wrote: "Without reading the plan President Trump will present today, I have no doubt that it will have a true understanding of the State of Israel's interests with regards to a future agreement with the Palestinians."

"From Netanyahu's perspective, it's clear that this is part of a survival plan, and that's it.

"From the perspective of Gantz, Mr. Yes-And-No, he hasn't decided. Just like he hasn't decided if he's in favor of Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley or not, and how to form a secular government with [Shas Chairman Aryeh] Deri, [Health Minister Yakov] Litzman (UTJ), and [UTJ MK Moshe] Gafni, unless Blue and White has made a secret plan to turn make the haredi party heads leave their religion by March 2.

"Gantz has not yet decided if terror supporters are partners in a coalition led by the three former IDF Chiefs of Staff (who make up three of Blue and White's four leaders - ed.) or not. But none of that deterred him from flying to Washington for a photo-op with President Trump and serving as a warm-up choir for the main show.

"I suggest Netanyahu and Gantz busy themselves with all of the bombs we're facing, such as the Iranian nuclear bomb, the budget deficit, the crisis in the health care system, the surrender to terror, and the explosive balloons which have already reached Beit Shemesh and Sde Boker, instead of busying themselves with spins and PR."