PA calls for boycott of American goods

PA organizations call for "Day of Rage" on day on which Trump's peace plan will be unveiled.

The national and Islamic forces in Ramallah, the top coordinating framework of the Palestinian Arab organizations, announced on Sunday that the day on which the Trump administration’s “Deal of the Century” will be unveiled will be a “Day of Rage” as an expression of Palestinian opposition to "hostile" American policy.

In a statement, the organizations called for an expansion of the boycott campaign to include American goods as well. Details of the expected protests will be published over the next two days.

The Palestinian Arab organizations also noted that the “Deal of the Century” would not change the reality that Palestinian land is one geographical unit and occupied land.

Therefore, they said, it is important to eliminate the occupation in all its aspects and to apply international law, including the imposition of international sanctions on Israel which is the “occupying state”.

They stressed that the Palestinian people would not surrender and would not give up their legitimate national rights to return, self-determination and independence in a fully sovereign state the capital of which is eastern Jerusalem.